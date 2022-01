Politics Broadcasters Propose 4-way Pres. Debate Around Lunar New Year Holiday

The country's three main terrestrial broadcasters have proposed a four-way televised debate among the presidential candidates of the Democratic Party, People Power Party, People's Party and Justice Party.



They proposed the dates of January 31 or February 3 for a two hour debate that would run from 7 to 9 p.m.



According to the ruling Democratic Party, the three broadcasters made the joint proposal in a notice sent to the four parties on Wednesday.



They asked for the political parties to respond by 6 p.m. on Thursday on whether they will take part and on which date(s) they would be available.