Photo : KBS News

KBS is preparing a range of ultra high definition(UHD) broadcast services for the Beijing Winter Olympics period lasting 17 days from February 4.It will utilize an integrated broadcast broadband(IBB) system, which combines both broadcast and broadband technologies, to allow viewers to watch real-time broadcasts while searching for related information online.This service will also be used to air Olympic matches not included in the main programming schedule of terrestrial broadcasters.KBS will draw from its experience of having run a similar trial broadcast during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics last year. It promises to relay matches not included in regular programming through IBB and My-K channels to satisfy viewer needs and broaden the sports fan base.