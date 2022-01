Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed over 14-thousand to hit a new high on Thursday amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 14-thousand-518 cases were registered throughout Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 777-thousand-497.The daily tally rose by over 15-hundred from a day ago and doubled in just three days.Despite the spike in infections, the number of critical cases fell by 35 to 350, remaining in 300s for the third straight day.Thirty-four people died of the virus on Wednesday, raising the death toll to six-thousand-654. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-86 percent.Of the new cases, 14-thousand-301 were local transmissions, while 217 were from overseas.