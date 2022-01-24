Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Amb. to Colombia Philip Goldberg Reportedly Named Amb. to S. Korea

Written: 2022-01-27 11:01:08Updated: 2022-01-27 15:10:25

US Amb. to Colombia Philip Goldberg Reportedly Named Amb. to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden is said to have named U.S. Ambassador to Colombia Philip Goldberg as the new ambassador to South Korea. 

That’s according to a source familiar with the issue on Wednesday who said the U.S. State Department has asked the South Korean government for an agrément on the appointment. 

A senior official of the presidential office in Seoul said the government has been notified of a nominee for the post, which has been vacant for over a year. 

Washington is set to officially announce Goldberg’s nomination once Seoul grants the agrément. Goldberg would then take steps for his confirmation at the Senate. 

Goldberg is a career ambassador, which is the highest rank bestowed on U.S. foreign service officers. He has been serving as the U.S. ambassador to Colombia since 2019 after working as ambassador to the Philippines and Bolivia, among other posts. 

In particular, Goldberg served as coordinator for the implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea from 2009 to 2010 during the Barack Obama administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >