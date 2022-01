Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expanded antivirus measures for foreign students who plan to enter the country to study.The education ministry on Thursday strongly recommended foreign students get vaccinated before entering South Korea, while mandating the submission of a negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours upon entry.Foreign students will be subject to a mandatory ten-day self quarantine, and must use their own vehicle or the quarantine transportation system designated by the government after arriving.A negative test result is required on the first and last days of their self-quarantine.Those who were vaccinated in their own country can register their vaccine certificate at public health centers, which can then be used for the country's COVID-19 pass system.