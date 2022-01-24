Menu Content

Politics

US Condemns N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch, Stresses Diplomacy

US Condemns N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch, Stresses Diplomacy

The U.S. has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch while reaffirming its commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday that North Korea's latest missile test along with others this month violate multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and pose threats to neighboring countries and the international community.

He also reiterated that Washington remains focused on its diplomatic approach towards Pyongyang, once again urging the North to engage in dialogue.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command assessed that although the recent series of ballistic missile tests do not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. and its allies, they highlight the destabilizing impact of North Korea's illicit weapons program.

North Korea fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday morning according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, in its sixth show of force this month alone.
