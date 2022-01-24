Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Closed-door Parliamentary Intelligence Committee Gatherings Ruled Unconstitutional

Written: 2022-01-27 18:43:57Updated: 2022-01-27 20:28:56

Closed-door Parliamentary Intelligence Committee Gatherings Ruled Unconstitutional

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has taken issue with the parliamentary intelligence committee’s practice of convening behind closed doors, saying it breaches the public’s right to know and is thus unconstitutional. 

Seven of the nine justices on the court ruled on Thursday against the National Assembly law, which stipulates the Assembly’s Intelligence Committee be kept secret to the public, immediately rendering the law ineffective. 

The court said the parliamentary law goes against the constitutional principle of unveiling parliamentary deliberations and effectively makes it impossible for the public to monitor the intelligence committee’s activities and keep it in check. 

Although Article 50 of the constitution allows discussions at certain parliamentary gatherings to be undisclosed when necessary for reasons of national security, it does not mean every committee meeting should be a closed-door session, the court said. 

The ruling was made in response to two similar petitions filed by civic groups in 2018 and 2020.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >