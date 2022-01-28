N. Korea Confirms Latest Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says that it successfully conducted test launches of long-range cruise missiles and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles this week.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the Academy of National Defense Science carried out the test launches to update the long-range cruise missile system and confirm the power of conventional warheads for surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.The KCNA said the two tactical guided missiles precisely hit an island target.It also said the two long-range cruise missiles launched on Tuesday flew for nine-thousand-137 seconds and hit the target island 18-hundred kilometers away.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Thursday that the North test-fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles from around the eastern coastal city of Hamheung toward the East Sea that morning. The JCS said the missiles flew about 190 kilometers at a top altitude of 20 kilometers.It was the North's sixth provocation this year and came just two days after the North launched two cruise missiles from an inland area.