Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has maintained South Korea's credit rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported on Thursday that Fitch kept South Korea's rating at "AA-", which is the fourth highest on its credit scale.Britain, Belgium and Hong Kong also belong to this category.Fitch said the rating reflected South Korea’s robust external finances, resilient macroeconomic performance and strong exports, as well as geopolitical risks from North Korea and structural challenges from an aging population.The agency also maintained its growth forecast for the country at three percent this year.