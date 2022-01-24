Report: S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Foreign Ministers' Talks in Feb.

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly arranging a meeting of their top diplomats for mid-February in Hawaii to discuss cooperation in dealing with North Korea.Japan's Kyodo News issued the report on Thursday, citing multiple diplomatic sources.The report said the top diplomats are expected to share concerns that North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches pose a threat to the peace and stability of the international community, while discussing measures to discourage Pyongyang from further provocations.The in-person meeting, if realized, will bring together South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi.It will be the first such gathering since Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in October last yearKyodo said that the three nations are also considering high-level talks with their top nuclear envoys ahead of the foreign ministers' meeting.