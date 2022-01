Photo : YONHAP News

Megahit Netflix series "Squid Game" has become the first non-English language TV show to be nominated for a Producers Guild of America award.The guild on Thursday announced the nominees for the 33rd Producers Guild Award. “Squid Game” was nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television in the drama category, alongside "The Morning Show," "The Handmaid’s Tale," "Yellowstone" and "Succession."Established in 1990, the Producers Guild Awards aim to honor the visionaries who produce and execute films, dramas, animation and documentaries.Just two weeks ago, "Squid Game" became the first South Korean series and non-English language TV show to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild(SAG) award, earning four nominations including best actor nods for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon.The Producers Guild Awards will be held in Los Angeles, California on March 19, while the SAG Awards are on February 27.