Photo : YONHAP News

With the nation seeing record daily COVID-19 cases amid a new wave sparked by the omicron variant, the government will begin providing both PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, before priority-based testing takes effect.According to health authorities, starting next Thursday, those not considered to be at high risk for infection will first be offered a rapid antigen test. If they test positive, they will then receive a PCR test.Testing can be done at over 400 private clinics specializing in respiratory diseases that volunteered to participate. They can also prescribe treatment pills.The government is in talks with the medical community to increase participation by around one-thousand additional clinics.As for an expected rise in patients receiving at-home treatment, the government is seeking to expand participation of private clinics to monitor the patients.