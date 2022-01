Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 48-point-85 points, or one-point-87 percent, on Friday, closing the week at two-thousand-663-point-34.The main bourse slipped below two-thousand-600 points for the first time in 14 months shortly after opening, but rebounded as investors bought oversold stocks, ending up for the first time in six days.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding 23-point-64 points, or two-point-87 percent, to close at 872-point-87.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-205-point-five won.