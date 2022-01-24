Lee Pledges 50 Trln Won COVID-19 Budget, Yoon Promises Million Digital Experts

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says he will secure at least 50 trillion won additionally in this year’s national budget to respond to COVID-19, including assisting small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.Lee made the pledge on Friday, saying the government’s supplementary budget plan currently worth at 14 trillion won is insufficient.He said if he wins the election, he will seek some 50 trillion won via an emergency presidential order or an extra budget plan and use the money to enhance quarantine measures, boost the economy and compensate financial losses incurred during the pandemic.His main opposition People Power Party rival Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, pledged to foster one million experts in the digital sector.In a press conference on Friday, Yoon said he will meet the goal by establishing digital prodigy schools, enhance software education in public schools and enhance the number of college students majoring in related fields.He also vowed to provide 100-thousand experts in the field of cyber security.