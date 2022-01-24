Lee-Yoon TV Debate to Be Held on Jan. 31, 4-Way Session to Follow on Feb. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

Both bilateral and multilateral television debates involving two main presidential candidates are expected to be held next week.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Representative Park Ju-min said on Friday his party reached an agreement with the minor People’s Party and Justice Party to hold a four-way television debate on Thursday and called on the main opposition People Power Party to take part in the event.Park also reaffirmed the DP’s intent to accept the PPP’s proposal to hold a one-on-one discourse between their presidential candidates—Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk Yeol.PPP Representative Sung Il-jong said later that his party welcomes the DP’s decisions and proposed working-level negotiations immediately begin to make them happen.The PPP had refused to join negotiations with other three parties as they initially mulled holding a four-way debate session on Monday, the first day of the three-day Lunar New Year holiday.The conservative party had demanded that a two-way session between Lee and Yoon be held earlier than a four-way session and be held on Monday.The three parties later agreed to postpone a four-way session to Thursday, involving People’s Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung.