Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Friday chaired a virtual meeting with South Korea's diplomatic missions in Ukraine and seven neighboring countries to discuss escalating tensions between the former Soviet state and Russia.The foreign ministry said the meeting addressed the situation in Ukraine and measures to protect Korean residents.Establishing a cooperative system among the diplomatic missions was discussed to prepare against various potential scenarios.Chung stressed that the top priority is the protection of overseas citizens and businesses in case of contingencies, and urged full readiness.Heads of diplomatic missions in Russia, the Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Belarus, Slovakia, Romania and Belgium attended the session.The ministry said it will inspect the safety of Korean nationals remaining in Ukraine on a daily basis and continue to advise them to leave the country.