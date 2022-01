Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward the East Sea earlier in the day.In a text message to reporters, the JCS announced that it detected the launch from the northern province of Jagang toward the East Sea at 7:52 a.m.Military authorities are reportedly analyzing the launch, such as the range and type of projectile.Jagang Province is where the North conducted test launches of what it claimed hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.The JCS said that the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation while maintaining a readiness posture.The latest launch comes just three days after the regime test launched two surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles. It also marks the North's seventh provocation this year.