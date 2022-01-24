Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb to New High of 17,532

Written: 2022-01-30 10:21:39Updated: 2022-01-30 16:56:21

Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb to New High of 17,532

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed to a new high on Sunday, staying over ten-thousand for the fifth consecutive day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 17-thousand-532 infections were reported throughout Saturday, including 229 from overseas. The total caseload came to 828-thousand-637.

The daily tally increased by six from a day ago, replacing new highs for six days in a row amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Despite the spike, the number of critically ill patients is down by eleven from the previous day at 277.

Twenty people died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to six-thousand-732. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-81 percent.

The ICU bed occupancy rate was around 15-point-six percent nationwide as of 5 p.m. Saturday, down one-point-four percentage points from a day earlier.

The capital region accounts for 64 percent of new domestic cases, including some 56-hundred in Gyeonggi Province and over 41-hundred in Seoul.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >