Foreign Ministry to Send 3 Officials to Embassy in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that it will send three officials to its embassy in Ukraine to prepare for safety plans for South Korean nationals amid rising concerns about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.The ministry made the decision a day after Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong presided over a virtual meeting with heads of the country's diplomatic missions in Ukraine and seven other nations.The ministry decided to send three officials to the embassy in Ukraine to beef up preparations for safety plans for South Korean nationals abroad.It also plans to designate certain locations in Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities for South Korean nationals to gather in case of emergency and prepare for relief supplies and emergency food.The ministry advised South Koreans in Ukraine to depart for safer regions as soon as possible, as international flights are still operating normally at seven airports in six cities.