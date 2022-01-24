Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry to Send 3 Officials to Embassy in Ukraine

Written: 2022-01-30 12:15:05Updated: 2022-01-30 13:32:09

Foreign Ministry to Send 3 Officials to Embassy in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that it will send three officials to its embassy in Ukraine to prepare for safety plans for South Korean nationals amid rising concerns about a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The ministry made the decision a day after Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong presided over a virtual meeting with heads of the country's diplomatic missions in Ukraine and seven other nations.

The ministry decided to send three officials to the embassy in Ukraine to beef up preparations for safety plans for South Korean nationals abroad.

It also plans to designate certain locations in Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities for South Korean nationals to gather in case of emergency and prepare for relief supplies and emergency food.

The ministry advised South Koreans in Ukraine to depart for safer regions as soon as possible, as international flights are still operating normally at seven airports in six cities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >