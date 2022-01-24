JCS: N. Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from its northern Jagang Province toward the East Sea earlier in the day.The JCS said that it detected the missile fired at a steep angle from Mupyong-ri in Jagang Province at 7:52 a.m. and it flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of two-thousand kilometers.It added that intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the launch.The JCS chief and the head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) reportedly spoke on the phone immediately after the launch and confirmed their commitment to maintaining their combined readiness posture.The JCS said that the military is closely monitoring the North Korean movement and maintaining its readiness posture.The launch comes just three days after the regime test launched two surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles. It also marks the North's seventh provocation this year, including five rounds of ballistic missile tests.