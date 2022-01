Photo : YONHAP News

United States military authorities have condemned the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, calling on the North to refrain from further destabilizing acts.The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Sunday after it is aware of the North's "ballistic missile launch" and is consulting closely with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.The command added that while it has assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of its allies, it will continue to monitor the situation.It also reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.The statement came after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from its northern Jagang Province toward the East Sea earlier in the day.