Prospects for One-on-one Debate Bleak, Yoon Resumes Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

With no progress being made overnight regarding debate rules, the possibility of the first bilateral debate involving the main presidential candidates looks increasingly dim.With the deadline for negotiating details of the debate between Democratic Party(DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Suk Yeol passing as of 12 a.m. Monday, Yoon's camp announced that the candidate would resume his schedule as of Monday.The two parties had agreed to hold a one-on-one debate on Monday, but have not yet been able to reach a consensus on details such as the candidates being allowed to bring additional material to the stand.While the parties have not officially called off the debate set for 6 p.m., Yoon is set to meet with family members of the fisheries official who was killed by North Korean soldiers, and then visit the Anyang Fire Department ahead of Lunar New Year Day.Meanwhile, People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung have each been protesting against the bilateral debate at the National Assembly.