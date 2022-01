Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in pledged continued efforts toward overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, saying the omicron variant is the biggest hurdle as of yet.In a video greeting released on Lunar New Year's Eve on Monday, Moon said while there still are obstacles along the way, the nation will soon be able to restore normalcy in people's lives.The president thanked the medical community, quarantine authorities and the general public for their tolerance and endurance in fighting the pandemic.He then pledged to ensure there is no void in quarantine and medical service during the holiday, urging the public to come together in achieving quarantine and economic recovery.