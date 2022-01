Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main athletic delegation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday.The group of 74, including 41 athletes, had departed from Incheon International Airport earlier in the day.South Korea will have its third-largest Winter Olympics delegation with a total of 64 athletes competing in six out of seven sport events, except for hockey.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) has set a modest goal of winning one to two gold medals in Beijing, to rank among the top 15 overall.This comes as host nation China is forecast to sweep medals in short-track speed skating, a sport in which South Korea has traditionally won medals in.In the previous 2018 PyeongChang Games, South Korea won five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals, finishing seventh in the gold medal ranking.The Beijing Games are scheduled to officially open on Friday and run through February 20.