KCNA: Accuracy, Safety, Efficacy of Hwasong-12 Confirmed

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's state media announced on Monday that the regime test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile the previous day.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the missile was test-fired for quality and accuracy evaluation, adding that the accuracy, safety and operation efficacy of the weapons system in production for deployment were confirmed.Without elaboration, the KCNA said the "highest angle launch system" was applied in consideration of the safety of neighboring nations. It also released photos of the missile being launched from a transporter erector launcher(TEL).There, however, was no reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending the missile launch.While the North calls the Hwasong-12 an intermediate- and long-range missile, the South Korean military classifies it as an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) with an estimated top range of four-thousand-500 to five-thousand kilometers.The North previously launched the Hwasong-12 in September 2017 and the latest firing was its longest-range missile test since launching the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in November that same year.