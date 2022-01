Photo : KBS News

Snowfall is expected to begin in the greater Seoul area from Monday night, and spread to the entire central region except for the east coast of Gangwon Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) predicted as much as over ten centimeters of snow in the southern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, and two to seven centimeters of snow in the capital region, the inland area of Gangwon Province, and the five northwestern border islands throughout Tuesday morning.One to five centimeters of snow is forecast for southern parts of the Chungcheong provinces, northern parts of the Jeolla provinces, and the inland parts of the Gyeongsang provinces.Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with the weather clearing up in the afternoon.Morning lows will range from minus seven to plus two degrees Celsius, with minus three degrees Celsius forecast for Seoul.