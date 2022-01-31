Menu Content

Politics

KBS Poll: Support for DP's Lee on Downward Trend, for PPP's Yoon on the Rise

Written: 2022-01-31 14:16:35Updated: 2022-01-31 14:29:01

Photo : YONHAP News

A latest KBS poll found that public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate is on a downward trend, while support for his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is on the rise.

In the survey of one-thousand adults nationwide from last Thursday to Saturday, 33-point-two percent of respondents said they would vote for DP candidate Lee Jae-myung if the election were to be held the following day.

Thirty-seven-point-eight percent named PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, while minor People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo had eleven-point-one percent of support. Minor Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung had two-point-three percent.

Support for Lee significantly dropped, as he had led a similar poll in the start of the year by 12 percentage points. Compared to a survey from ten days prior, support for Yoon rose four-point-eight percentage points, while that for Lee fell one-point-three percentage points.

Regardless of who they support, 39-point-eight percent of respondents said they expected Lee to win the March 9 election, against 46-point-one percent, who forecast Yoon's victory.

Asked to choose between an administrative change and extension, 57-point-one percent called for a change, compared to 33-point-eight percent, who wanted an extension.

The survey, conducted by Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
