Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung announced a partial reinstatement of the annual state-run bar exam as part of his campaign pledge targeting young people.On social media Monday, Lee promised to guarantee opportunities for people to move up the socioeconomic ladder through his three key policies, which includes reviving the state bar exam, after it was abolished in 2017.The DP candidate said he plans to bring back the exam, while maintaining the law school system, to give chances for people to enter the judiciary without facing restrictions due to their lack of academic experience.Lee also pledged adjustments to expand the ratio of regular university admissions quota and to set up a fairness check system for early admissions.In the job market, the candidate promised a fair hiring system, banning the provision of applicants' personal information, such as their education, family and gender.