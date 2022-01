Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to seek ways to reduce waste and to improve waste separation and disposal systems.In his latest pledge on Monday, Yoon promised to establish a resource circulation society that begins with people's daily lives.The PPP candidate said he plans to introduce laws and systems to promote the use of recycled materials and to reduce the use of disposable items, such as packing materials.Yoon pledged to double compensation for the return of recyclable products and to simplify food waste disposal by installing a food waste shredder in newly built homes.Through the application of artificial intelligence(AI), the candidate plans to launch AI-led recycling projects.