Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 18,000 in Nation For 1st Time Since Outbreak Began

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases topped 18-thousand for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 18-thousand-343 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 220 from overseas.The figure is 815 more than the previous daily record of 17-thousand-528 reported on Sunday. Daily COVID-19 cases have remained above ten-thousand since January 26, the first time it exceeded that number.The omicron variant, which was only four percent of confirmed cases a month ago, has become the dominant strain in the country, taking up 80 percent of cases as of last week.Seventeen more deaths were reported, putting the fatality rate at zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critical cases reached 272.The number of people receiving at-home treatment for COVID-19 stood at 82-thousand-860, or the highest figure since it became the rule for new cases in October last year.On the vaccine front, 53-point-one percent of the population has received a booster shot while nearly 86 percent of the population has received two shots.