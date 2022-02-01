Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 18,000 in Nation For 1st Time Since Outbreak Began

Daily COVID-19 cases topped 18-thousand for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 18-thousand-343 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 220 from overseas.
The figure is 815 more than the previous daily record of 17-thousand-528 reported on Sunday. Daily COVID-19 cases have remained above ten-thousand since January 26, the first time it exceeded that number.
The omicron variant, which was only four percent of confirmed cases a month ago, has become the dominant strain in the country, taking up 80 percent of cases as of last week.
Seventeen more deaths were reported, putting the fatality rate at zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critical cases reached 272.
The number of people receiving at-home treatment for COVID-19 stood at 82-thousand-860, or the highest figure since it became the rule for new cases in October last year.
On the vaccine front, 53-point-one percent of the population has received a booster shot while nearly 86 percent of the population has received two shots.