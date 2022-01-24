Menu Content

Efforts Collapse for Lee-Yoon Debate

Written: 2022-02-01 13:19:27Updated: 2022-02-01 14:47:56

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts have collapsed for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to hold a one-on-one debate of their presidential candidates during the Lunar New Year holiday. 

The two parties had sought to hold the debate on Monday night but failed to come to an agreement on whether the candidates would be allowed to use reference materials. 

The DP and PPP are pointing fingers at each other for the collapse of the debate between the DP’s Lee Jae-myung and PPP’s Yoon Seok Yul.

The PPP claimed the DP doesn’t want the candidates to bring reference materials in order to avoid any attempt to verify Lee’s alleged ties to the Seongnam land development scandal. 

The DP, on its part, blasted the PPP for making additional demands after the DP accepted its request for the one-on-one session. 

Meanwhile, People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and Justice Party candidate Sim Sang-jung, who had strongly taken issue with the Lee-Yoon debate, called on the DP and PPP to issue a public apology. 

With the latest collapse, a four-way debate scheduled for Thursday is expected to become the first televised debate among the presidential candidates.
