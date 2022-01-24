US Focused on Finding Diplomatic Solution to N. Korea's Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said Washington is focused on finding a diplomatic solution while also mulling over different ways to hold Pyongyang accountable for a series of recent ballistic missile tests.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remark on Monday during a press briefing as he described the North’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs as a challenge “that is longstanding” and “that has vexed successive administrations.”Price said Washington slapped sanctions on eight individuals and entities linked to the North in January alone, adding that these are individuals and entities that supported the North’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs.In the White House also on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said that “the door to diplomacy remains open” to the North after being asked by reporters to comment on the recent missile tests.She said the North has been doing such tests during prior administrations and Washington has spoken to Pyongyang each time it has happened.