Photo : YONHAP News

The second shipment of Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral COVID-19 treatment, has arrived in Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that eleven-thousand courses of the pills arrived through the Incheon International Airport at noon on Tuesday.The shipment had been scheduled to arrive on Sunday but was delayed due to a snowstorm that hit the northeastern part of the U.S.Seoul has so far secured enough oral medication to treat one million COVID-19 patients from U.S. drug makers Merck and Pfizer.The KCDA said it will reveal further plans to purchase more oral treatment as soon as they are confirmed.