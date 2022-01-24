Menu Content

S. Korea, US, Japan's UN Ambassadors Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launches

2022-02-01

Photo : YONHAP News

The ambassadors to the UN from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have discussed ways to respond to North Korea's ballistic missile launches. 

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on her Twitter Tuesday that she recently met with her South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and Japanese counterpart Ishikane Kimihiro to discuss the North’s uptick in ballistic missile launches. 

The diplomats are known to have reaffirmed trilateral cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and exchanged views on ways to respond to future missile threats. 

Two days prior, the top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and the U.S. condemned the launches as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions during a telephone conversation. 

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim agreed to maintain defense readiness based on their countries’ solid alliance while continuing efforts to swiftly resume dialogue with the North.
