DP's Lee Jae-myung to Hold One-on-One Debate Wed. with Kim Dong-yeon of New Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to hold a one-on-one debate Wednesday with Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential candidate of the party called New Wave, which Kim founded.Lee and Kim agreed to discuss policies on the economy, politics, foreign affairs and defense for 95 minutes. The debate will be aired on CBS Radio and its YouTube channel.On the first day of the Lunar New Year Tuesday, Lee visited his ancestors’ graves in his hometown of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province.Meanwhile, main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok Yul unveiled pledges to improve the lives of the elderly.This includes expanding the number of equipment for age-friendly sports for seniors including table tennis and programs for preventing dementia at community sports centers.Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung visited a hospital designated to treat COVID-19 in Seoul on Tuesday morning and vowed to improve the treatment of health care workers and secure appropriate compensation.People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is said to be preparing for the four-way TV debate scheduled to be held on Thursday.