Highways across the nation are expected to see heavy congestion on Wednesday, with travelers headed back home on the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.The Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC) expects the traffic congestion on the northbound expressways to peak between 4 and 5 p.m. and start to ease between 10 and 11 p.m.As of 10 a.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was two hours and ten minutes from the central city of Daejeon, four hours and 30 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, and five hours and 40 minutes from the southern port city Busan.The KEC estimated that four-point-28 million vehicles would hit the road on Wednesday, down 670-thousand from the previous day.Temporary COVID-19 testing sites set up at seven expressway rest stops will operate until Wednesday.