Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Calls Emergency UNSC Meeting on N. Korea

Written: 2022-02-02 13:22:23Updated: 2022-02-02 15:43:56

US Calls Emergency UNSC Meeting on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly called an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council regarding North Korea on Thursday in relation to the recent test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile by the North.

Reuters and AFP issued the report on Tuesday citing diplomatic sources, saying that Britain and France joined the request.

The UN Security Council meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors. Russia, chairing the Security Council for the month of February, will reportedly decide the timing.

The U.S.' request comes after North Korea said on Monday that it test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile the previous day from its northern Jagang Province toward the East Sea.

The North previously launched the Hwasong-12 in September 2017 and the latest firing was its longest-range missile test since launching the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in November that same year.

Amid concerns about the North's missile test, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the launch as a violation of Security Council resolutions and the North's self-imposed moratorium on long-range missiles and nuclear tests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >