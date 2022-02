Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has qualified for a tenth consecutive World Cup after beating Syria in a qualifier on Tuesday.Team Korea led by Coach Paulo Bento defeated Syria 2-0 in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon scored a goal each in the second half of the game.The victory assured South Korea of at least the second place in Group A. Iran already clinched its ticket after beating Iraq last Thursday.Having secured 20 points with six wins and two draws, Korea has clinched an early berth for the 2022 World Cup regardless of the outcome of the remaining two matches as the top two nations from the group directly qualify for the World Cup.South Korea will head to the World Cup for the tenth time in a row since the Mexico World Cup in 1986, marking the nation's eleventh total appearance in the tournament.