Photo : YONHAP News

BLACKPINK's music video for the 2018 song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has set a new record, amassing over one-point-eight billion views on YouTube.According to the group's agency YG Entertainment, the music video, released on June 15, 2018, reached the one-point-eight billion mark as of 5:02 p.m. February 1.The agency said it is the first time a K-pop group's music video has reached such a landmark and that it expects the view count to reach two billion within the year."Ddu-du Ddu-du" entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart when released, and was the most watched K-pop music video in 2018.In February 2021, the group celebrated the video becoming the first ever music video by a K-pop group to surpass one-point-five billion views.With over 71 million subscribers, BLACKPINK is the most subscribed artist worldwide.