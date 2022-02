Photo : Getty Images Bank

An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-four occurred in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the earthquake was reported about 24 kilometers east-northeast of Cheongdo County at 12:04 p.m.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 19 kilometers.The latest tremor was recorded at a maximum level of three on the seismic intensity scale in North Gyeongsang Province, two in South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan, and one in other regions.Wednesday's earthquake is the second quake with a magnitude of two or higher that has hit the country this year.