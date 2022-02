Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, the government will adopt a new COVID-19 testing policy, which gives priority access to polymerase chain reaction(PCR) tests to high-risk groups.Health authorities said that PCR tests at testing sites will be offered to high-risk groups, while others will get a rapid antigen test at testing sites or state-designated hospitals and private medical clinics. If they test positive they will then be able to take the PCR test.High-risk groups include people aged 60 and more, those with underlying illnesses, and those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients.Starting Thursday, about 730 state-designated hospitals and clinics will carry out COVID-19 tests and treat patients.Health authorities said they plan to increase the number of such clinics to about one-thousand to swiftly respond to the spread of the virus.