Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council will reportedly hold a closed meeting on Friday to discuss the recent missile test by North Korea.Citing a diplomatic source, Russian news agency TASS said on Wednesday that the Security Council will hold a closed meeting at 3 p.m. Friday.The United States, along with Britain and France, had requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Thursday. However, Russia, chair of the Security Council for the month of February, appears to have set the meeting for Friday.The U.S. request comes after North Korea said on Monday that it test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile the previous day from its northern Jagang Province toward the East Sea.The North previously launched the Hwasong-12 in September 2017 and the latest firing was its longest-range missile test since launching the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in November that same year.