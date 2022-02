Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has repeated calls on the United States to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang before dialogue and diplomacy.The North's foreign ministry said on Wednesday on its website that the U.S. would be well-advised to halt its military threat to North Korea and withdraw its hostile policy rather than publicizing a "diplomatic solution" and "dialogue."The ministry blamed the U.S. hostile policy for the continued tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The North also condemned Washington for carrying out joint military exercises with South Korea, calling the move "a grave threat to the security" of the North.The ministry then called on the U.S. to drop sanctions against the North and take practical steps to resolve the North's reasonable and fair concerns, quoting a Chinese foreign ministry official.