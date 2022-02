Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that decisions on joint military drills with South Korea will be made through close consultation with Seoul.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about repeated delays and cancellations of joint drills between the allies.Kirby said that the U.S. takes its readiness on the Korean Peninsula very seriously and it makes decisions in lockstep with South Korea regarding how to maintain readiness, including training events.The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. constantly evaluates and reviews its training exercises and education, and adapts it as conditions warrant and that's no different on the Korean Peninsula.The remarks come amid media reports that the two allies are in consultation to postpone their joint drills set for March to April in light of the South Korean presidential election and the COVID-19 situation.