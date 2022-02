Photo : YONHAP News

The government is likely to announce possible adjustments to current social distancing measures on Friday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that the government has launched a review, while collecting social opinions. He added that the government plans to make the announcement on Friday at the latest.The current distancing, which restricts private gatherings to a maximum of six people and business operations until 9 p.m., is effective until Sunday.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also said on Wednesday that the government will release new distancing rules that will be applied from next week after a meeting on Friday.When the government announced the current distancing last month, it said it would adjust the measures on two to three occasions.