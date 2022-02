Photo : YONHAP News

Four presidential candidates will take part in a televised debate on Thursday, the first before the March 9 election.The four candidates are Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party.KBS will broadcast the event from 8 p.m.The two-hour debate will address three areas - real estate, foreign affairs and security, and jobs and growth. The candidates will ask questions and answer among themselves before an open debate for 30 minutes.They will be allowed to use reference materials.The TV debate marks the first among the four candidates since being selected by their parties.