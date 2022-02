Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday will begin deliberating the government’s supplementary budget plan worth 14 trillion won.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to more than double the extra budget to more than 35 trillion won to help ease the cash crunch at small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The DP also wants parliament to approve the budget plan before February 15, when the official campaign begins for next month’s presidential elections.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) wants to expand the budget even further to 50 trillion won, including raising the subsidy for small business owners to 10 million won each.Deliberations by standing committees will begin on Thursday while the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts will kick off deliberations from Monday.