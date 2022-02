Photo : YONHAP News

One out of three to four women who live in Seoul believe they are capable of raising a child even if they are not married.According to the 2021 gender statistics report released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday, 28-point-one percent of women and 31-point-six percent of men who live in Seoul shared such an opinion.The report found that some 58 percent of women and nearly 61 percent of men supported the idea of an unwed couple living together.According to the report, women accounted for 51-point-four percent of the Seoul population of some nine-point-eight million as of the second quarter of last year. The percentage of women in the capital has been on a continuous rise since 2005.The Seoul government compiled the latest report based on the population and housing census and social surveys conducted in 2018 to 2021.