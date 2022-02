Photo : YONHAP News

A leading Japanese daily said the U.S. is considering more rigorous crackdowns on North Korea’s illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods at sea in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launches.The Nikkei cited a senior U.S. government official stating as much on Thursday, adding that Washington is mulling over appropriate responses to the North’s missile tests.The official also stressed the need for all countries to observe existing sanctions against the North.Under UN Security Council Resolution 2397, the current cap on refined petroleum exports to the North stands at an annual 500 thousand tons. UN member states must submit every 30 days the amount and value of refined petroleum products they provided to the reclusive state.The daily also said that the U.S. government is watching out for the possibility of the North test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.