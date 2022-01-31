DP Candidate Apologizes for Abuse of Privilege Allegations surrounding Wife

Photo : KBS News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung apologized for allegations of abuse of privilege surrounding his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, during his time as governor of Gyeonggi Province.In a statement on Thursday, Lee said he was sorry for failing to detect the wrongful acts by a provincial government employee, and to prevent further recurrences involving his wife.The DP candidate acknowledged his shortcomings in applying stricter ethical standards on himself and those around him.The apology comes after local media reports that a provincial employee, surnamed Bae, ordered a former junior employee to run personal errands for Kim, including getting a doctor's prescription as a proxy.Bae later denied receiving such orders from Kim, saying they acted alone to make a good impression with the former governor and his wife.Regarding allegations that Kim wrongfully used a credit card registered under the provincial government, Lee said he will seek an audit on all transactions on his corporate card during his tenure, and take responsibility for any improprieties.